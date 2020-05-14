Dhaka shopping centre shut for failing coronavirus virus protection
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 12:01 AM BdST
The police have shut Sunrise Bhaban, a shopping mall in Dhaka, for violating health safety rules despite repeated reminders amid the coronavirus outbreak
The multi-storey mall at Elephant Road was closed on Wednesday afternoon, HM Azimul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.
The mall was not maintaining proper hygiene in line with the government guidance designed to slow the outbreak, according to him.
The police, during inspections on Monday and Tuesday, asked the mall authorities to place a tunnel to spray disinfectants on people at the entrance, Azimul said.
“They didn’t heed what we had said. So we’ve closed the mall,” he explained.
The mall will be allowed to reopen if its authorities follow the rules.
The government has allowed the malls to reopen for limited hours and on certain conditions to ensure health safety of the customers and shopkeepers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
- MetLife Bangladesh launches virus support programme
- US reports $738b budget deficit in April
- Prof Shibli to head SEC
- BanglaCAT powers COVID-19 battle
- China announces new tariff waivers
- Asia's stimulus may slow the demise of coal
- US meat exports to China soar
- Oil prices rise as Saudi pledges further supply cut
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- Bangladesh may cancel Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
- 19 new deaths, 1,162 cases: Bangladesh sets grim milestones in virus rampage
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Hasina to issue shutdown update on Thursday
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada
- Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status