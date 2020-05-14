Home > Business

Dhaka shopping centre shut for failing coronavirus virus protection

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2020 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 12:01 AM BdST

The police have shut Sunrise Bhaban, a shopping mall in Dhaka, for violating health safety rules despite repeated reminders amid the coronavirus outbreak

The multi-storey mall at Elephant Road was closed on Wednesday afternoon, HM Azimul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.

The mall was not maintaining proper hygiene in line with the government guidance designed to slow the outbreak, according to him.

The police, during inspections on Monday and Tuesday, asked the mall authorities to place a tunnel to spray disinfectants on people at the entrance, Azimul said.

“They didn’t heed what we had said. So we’ve closed the mall,” he explained.

The mall will be allowed to reopen if its authorities follow the rules.

The government has allowed the malls to reopen for limited hours and on certain conditions to ensure health safety of the customers and shopkeepers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

