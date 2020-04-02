Home > Business

Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours during coronavirus shutdown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Apr 2020 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 02:36 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has extended banking hours for customers by one hour to 1pm amid the shutdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The central bank on Thursday issued a circular, ordering banks to remain open until 3 pm and conduct customer transactions between 10 am to 1 pm from next week.

The government announced a general holiday, initially from Mar 26-Apr 4 before extending it to Apr 11, in a bid to reduce the risk of a further outbreak.

Although offices and workplaces were shut down, banks were allowed to operate in a limited scale and were open until 1.30 pm last week while transactions took place between 10 am to 12 pm.

