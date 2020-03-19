Home > Business

H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway, Iceland

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Mar 2020 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 08:05 PM BdST

Swedish retailer H&M has sent notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 employees in Norway and Iceland due to the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing the head of the Norwegian business.
Related Stories

H&M was not planning to close stores in either of the two countries, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, March 18, 2020. REUTERS

Wall Street slumps again as fears continue to spiral

Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka

A screen displays currency exchange rates outside Mexico's stock exchange building in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

Global stocks tumble as investors flee risk

Noel Quinn. Photo: HSBC

HSBC appoints Noel Quinn as chief executive

People walk to reach TSA immigration process at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Global travel seen falling 10.5pc this year

China's economy battered by virus

A roll of toilet paper in New York, Feb 26, 2020. Shoppers, preparing for the possibility that the coronavirus could keep them quarantined for weeks or months, have been snapping up every roll of toilet paper they can find, causing temporary and spot shortages. The New York Times

Is there really a toilet paper shortage?

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Aramco 2019 profit drops

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.