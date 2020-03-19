H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway, Iceland
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2020 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 08:05 PM BdST
Swedish retailer H&M has sent notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 employees in Norway and Iceland due to the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing the head of the Norwegian business.
H&M was not planning to close stores in either of the two countries, it added.
