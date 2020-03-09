Saudi Aramco drops 10% after kingdom triggers oil price fall
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2020 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 03:37 PM BdST
Saudi Aramco shares fell 10% on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices for crude and set out plans for a dramatic increase in oil production next month, prompting a sharp drop in prices.
Shares in Aramco were trading at 27 riyals ($7.20), 15.6% below its initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals, which in December valued the company at $1.7 trillion in the world's biggest share offering.
Aramco fell below its IPO price on Sunday for the first time since trading began in December when the company's listing was seen as a culmination of years of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to help diversify the economy away from oil.
Saudi stocks also fell 9.11%, while international bonds issued by Saudi Arabia and Aramco also plunged.
Aramco bonds due in 2049 were down more than 8 cents and the state oil giant's bonds due in 2029 were 4.5 cents lower.
Saudi government bonds maturing in 2049 dropped by more than 9 cents, while bonds due in 2029 dropped 3.5 cents.
One-year dollar/riyal forwards, which are trades scheduled to take place a year from now, were at 85 points on Monday, up from Friday's close of 10 points. They hit as high as 182.5 points, topping a high of 181.3 at the end of 2018.
Benchmark Brent crude fell as much as a third following Riyadh's move after Russia balked at making a further steep output cut proposed by OPEC to stabilise oil markets hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus.
"The Saudi reaction to the breakdown was to revert to the 2014 playbook. By precipitating an oil price collapse they are looking to end their subsidy of higher cost producers," said Akber Khan, head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment.
"This is a painful strategy that requires time to play out and failed on the previous attempt."
Aramco's stock hit an intraday high of 38.70 riyals on its second day of trading but has eased since then on concerns about the valuation, which had kept international funds away from taking part in the IPO.
Arqaam Capital cut its rating of Aramco to hold on Monday, citing the company's significant exposure to the oil price cut which will hit its 2020 earnings. It also cut its target price to 30.80 riyals a share from a previous 39.20 riyals.
It is now forecasting $64 billion net income in the financial year 2020, an estimated 29% drop year-on-year, and 38% below its earlier estimates.
Aramco, which is set to announce its 2019 earnings on March 16, is expected to post a net profit of 347.6 billion riyals ($92.6 billion) in 2019, according to a mean estimate of 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv, down from $111.1 billion in 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka stocks in freefall, key index extends losses for fourth day
- World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
- Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand
- Stocks suffer, Treasury yields plumb new depths as virus spreads
- Bangladesh exporters panic as downtrend continues amid global coronavirus spread
- Stocks slide and airlines flag up to $113 billion in losses
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- World Bank announces up to $12bn in immediate funds for coronavirus
- Norway pushes for quick, amicable solution to BTRC-Grameenphone audit dispute
- Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms, drugs cases citing 'name confusion'
- Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape