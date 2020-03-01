Walton IPO bidding begins Mar 2
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 01:08 AM BdST
Walton has said in a statement that
The bidding to discover cut-off price for Initial Public Offering share of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd is set to begin on Mar 2, the company has said.
Starting at 5pm on that day, the process will continue until 5pm on Mar 5, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Walton will raise a capital worth Tk 1 billion, according to the statement.
It said the company signed agreements with the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange to use the electronic subscription system to discover the cut-off price through the bidding of the eligible investors.
The agreements with the DSE were signed at its office in the capital’s Nikunja on Feb 25.
DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haque, Chief Operating Officer M Saifur Rahman Majumder, Chief Financial Officer Abdul Matin Patwary, Walton Senior Operative Director Yakub Ali, Operative Director Fahim Mahbub, Company Secretary Partha Pratim Das, and representatives of AAA Finance & Investment Ltd, the Registrar to Issue Prime Bank Investment Limited and senior officials of both stock exchanges were present there.
Eligible investors will be able to bid for cut-off price by using the electronic subscription system during the period, Walton’s Das said. After discovering cut-off price, the shares will be issued to investors through lottery at 10 percent reduced rate.
Walton held a roadshow on Jan 15 last year to come up in the IPO, Das said.
It highlighted various issues related to company contacts, financial condition, future plans and different issues on IPO.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission approved Walton’s IPO bidding on Jan 7 this year.
Walton's authorised capital in the share market is about Tk 6 billion while its paid-up capital is Tk 3 billion.
The money raised from the IPO will be spent on expansion, modernisation, research, upgrading Walton factories, partial payment of bank loans and of IPO costs, according to the statement.
“Producing world-standard innovative products, Walton has now become the top brand in the country. Walton is also securing its place in the global market. Walton is issuing IPO shares to ensure people's engagement with the advancement of company.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Over 400,000 RMG workers will draw salary through bKash
- Asia's garment industry sees lay-offs, factories closing due to coronavirus
- Bangladesh exporters fear power price hike will cause further dip
- Corona beer maker says US sales remain strong despite virus outbreak
- Four US cellphone carriers may face $200 million in fines for selling location data
- Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks
- Stocks take dive not seen since 2011 over virus crisis
- H&M sees no big delays in supply yet due to virus outbreak
- India to lift ban on onion export as prices ‘stabilise’
- Chevron sends 300 British employees home as coronavirus precaution
Most Read
- Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister Muhyiddin is named PM
- WHO raises global risk of coronavirus from 'high' to 'very high'
- Coronavirus cases of unknown origin in US raise new fears
- Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
- Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls
- Two policemen injured in Chattogram explosion, bomb squad called in
- Nando’s employees in UK allege they clean its restaurants without pay
- US strikes deal with Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan