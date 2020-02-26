Home > Business

FBCCI welcomes lending rate cut

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 05:27 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 05:27 AM BdST

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the central bank move to cap interest rates on all loan products except credit cards at 9 percent from Apr 1.

“This is a relief from the finance ministry and the Bangladesh Bank for entrepreneurs. We have long been advocating for lessening cost of doing businesses in our country. We welcome the move,” the top trade body’s President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FBCCI expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the lending rate cut.

“We are encouraged that it is one element of ease of doing business in our country which will help the economy to grow through new investment and expansion,” Fahim said.

He also urged Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to sit with the stakeholders to “re-examine overall banking operational models to minimise unproductive expenditures”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Charge de affairs of the US Embassy JoAnne Wagner speaking at a press conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh to announce the schedule of US Trade Show 2020 at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.

US official hopeful of GSP revival

FBCCI hails lending rate cut

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, at the opening ceremony of the

Bob Iger to step down as Disney chief

Newly announced Thomson Reuters president and chief executive officer Steve Hasker poses in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. Reuters

Steve Hasker named Thomson Reuters CEO

A view of London from the South Bank, Oct 18, 2019. Great Britain, preparing for trade talks with Brussels, is vowing to break with European Union rules but that could wall off a vast market for its exports. The New York Times

The expensive path of post-Brexit Britain

Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, Feb 9, 2018. REUTERS

Global shares drop, gold surges

GP gets more time to pay remaining Tk 10bn

GP pays BTRC Tk 10bn

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.