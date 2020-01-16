Home > Business

India’s top court rejects telecom firms' plea for relief on government dues

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jan 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 07:10 PM BdST

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected petitions by mobile operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking a review of its order late last year that they must pay the bulk of nearly $13 billion in dues to government.
Related Stories

The Supreme Court in October 2019 upheld a long-standing demand by the country’s telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($12.98 billion) in overdue levies and interest.

The court’s rejection of petitions seeking a review of that order, filed by Bharti, Vodafone Idea and the now-defunct Tata Teleservices, is likely to add to the financial woes of India’s telecoms sector, which has been badly bruised by a price war.

It could also threaten the survival of Vodafone Idea, a combination of Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc and local Idea Cellular.

Parent Vodafone Group has previously said the situation was “critical” after India’s biggest carrier by users was saddled with about $3.9 billion in fresh payments due.

Bharti Airtel, which must pay roughly $3 billion under the ruling, has previously said the court order casts much doubt on “its ability to continue as a going concern”.

On Thursday, Bharti said it was disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision and that it would evaluate filing another petition.

“The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole,” Bharti said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Bharti Airtel ended 1.3 percent higher while Vodafone Idea ended flat in a broader Mumbai market that edged 0.1 percent up.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump shake hands after signing

Concerns linger as US, China sign trade deal

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, seated left, and President Donald Trump sign a limited trade agreement at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020. The New York Times

Trump signs China trade deal

PM urged to pull sinking stocks

BanglaCat holds investor meet

Employees are seen at the Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. Reuters

As Aramco hails IPO, ADNOC whips up $19bn

File Photo: BGMEA President Rubana Huq speaking at an event.

Accord, BGMEA sign transition deal

Stocks in meltdown, again

Robi pays first instalment of audit claim

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.