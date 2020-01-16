BanglaCat showcases Caterpillar gas generator sets at Chattogram investors’ meet

The Investor Relationship Program, held at a hotel in the port city, highlighted all the features of gas generator sets of Caterpillar, especially the G3500-H Series.

The model ensures the lowest operating cost in the industry, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Caterpillar’s representatives accompanied by the senior management, core members, and technical expertise of BanglaCAT were present.

It started with the welcome speech of BanglaCAT’s CMO Tareque Ahammod.

He laid down the company’s appreciation for choosing BanglaCAT as one of their core partners in the line of business.

One of the core members and technical experts of BanglaCAT, Nurul Abbas, projected how Caterpillar’s generators have been the “difference-maker” and would continue to do so in coming days in the production and operation line of any size and form of factories and industries.

The event was followed by a gala dinner. Head of EPS of BanglaCAT, Mahmudur Rahman, gave the vote of thanks.