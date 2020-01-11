Home > Business

Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm

Published: 11 Jan 2020 01:40 AM BdST

Bangladeshi firm Western Marine Shipyard Limited has delivered two cargo ships to India’s Jindal Steeel Works Infrastructure.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das attended the ceremony to mark the occasion in Chattogram on Friday. 

Western Marine Chairman Md Saiful Islam handed the two ships - JSW Lohagarh and JSW Sinhgad – to Jindal CEO Arun Maheshwari at the event.

The two firms signed a deal for building four 8000 deadweight tonnage or DWT bulk carriers at $6.215 million each or a total of $24.86 million in Mar, 2015.

The first pair, JSW RAIGAD and JSW PRATAPGAD, were delivered in October, 2017.

