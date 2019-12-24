Govt to cut flat registration fee to boost real estate sector
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 10:44 PM BdST
In the face of realtors’ demand, the government has is reducing the fee for flat registration in a move designed to boost the real estate sector.
“A bill on slashing flat registration fee will be tabled in the next session of parliament,” said Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim while inaugurating a housing fair organised by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh or REHAB in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim speaks at the inaugural ceremony of a five-day winter fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
People visit a stall at the winter fair organised by REHAB at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Currently, a buyer of a flat or plot has to pay 14 to 15 percent of the property value as registration fee. The realtors have long been demanding that the registration be brought down to 6 to 7 percent to help shore up the struggling housing industry.
At present, property registration cost includes: 4 percent gain tax, 3 percent stamp fee, 2 percent registration fee, 2 percent local government tax and 3 percent VAT.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BSTI revokes licences of products from 13 companies
- Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens
- Rangpur man wins Tk 1 million in Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign
- H&M’s different kind of clickbait
- TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 instead of Tk 45 per kg from Monday
- Supply crunch makes onion prices eye-watering again, say traders
- Grameenphone sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration, says minister
- Govt to enforce single-digit bank lending rates from Jan 1, says Kamal
- Fashion Nova’s secret: Underpaid workers in Los Angeles factories
- H&M's recovery continues as fourth quarter sales jump 9pc
Most Read
- BNP enters Dhaka city election race with rigging, fairness fears
- Two security guards ‘confess’ to killing Chinese businessman in Dhaka ‘for money’
- Modi's party loses Indian state election amid protests over citizenship law
- BSTI revokes licences of products from nine companies
- Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India
- Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary
- Army man killed, 12 injured in Khulna road accident
- Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama with QR code, photo to stop fake lawyers