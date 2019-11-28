Home > Business

India plans to cap commissions for Uber, Ola

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Nov 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 12:41 PM BdST

India plans to cap commissions app-based taxi aggregators such as Uber (UBER.N) and home-grown Ola earn on rides to a maximum 10% of the total fare, financial daily Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday, citing people privy to the matter.

The potential move could be another blow to San Francisco-based Uber after the ride-hailing firm was stripped of its license to carry paying passengers in London on Monday for the second time in just over two years over a ‘pattern of failures’ on safety and security.

Ola too has announced its expansion into London, a market also occupied by Estonia’s Bolt and the city’s ubiquitous black cabs.

This is the first time the Indian government is looking to regulate commissions collected by such firms, which currently stand at about 20%, the paper reported here.

Uber and Ola did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The two companies, which count Japanese investment major SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) as one of their backers, dominate the Indian app-based taxi market and were even partly blamed for slowing auto sales in the country by its finance minister.

The government’s planned move would allow states to levy charges on these aggregators’ earnings if they choose to, ET reported, adding that there were also plans to cap surge pricing to twice the base fare.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Visa credit card bill payment via bKash

Jars of bacterial dye in a laboratory at biotech firm Colorifix in Norwich, Britain, Oct 22, 2019. Reuters

H&M-backed startup puts bacteria in dyeing

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Asian shares climb on trade deal hopes

A Black Friday preview sale sign at the Macy's flagship store at Herald Square in Manhattan, Nov. 22, 2019. The New York Times

Retailers try best to keep up with Amazon

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a bus in London, Britain, Jun 25, 2018. REUTERS

Uber's legal challenges around the world

File Photo: A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London Sep 22, 2017. Reuters

Uber is fighting to survive in London

Dhaka CACCI meet from Tuesday

Apex opens 5 outlets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.