Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2019 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 08:36 PM BdST
Grameenphone shares fell 5.58 percent on Sunday after the Supreme Court ordered the operator to pay Tk 20 billion to the telecoms regulators as part of its disputed audit demand.
The company’s shares ended at Tk 311.1 on Dhaka Stock Exchange, down by Tk 18.4 from Tk 329.5 of the last trading day on Thursday.
After the Appellate Division passed the order in the morning, Grameenphone opened trading at Tk 328.9.
The fall in the price of shares of Grameenphone, which holds 12 percent of the market capital, took down the main indices as well.
In Dhaka, DSEX dropped 18.28 points to 4688.42 while in Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI shed 20 to 14252.24.
After reaching the peak, Tk 510, in February last year, Grameenphone shares started to drop and was Tk 410 in January this year.
The price fell further to Tk 324 on July 15 and then below Tk 300 to Tk 289.4 on Sept 4.
“GP share price has a huge effect on our stock market. The index falls when GP share price drops,” Shakil Rizvi, president of DSE Brokers Association, said.
“It will be better if there is a good solution to the Grameenphone problem. Foreign investors are watching the matter,” he added.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC in April asked Grameenphone to pay Tk 125.8 billion dues found in audit.
The top court, however, has kept a freeze on the regulator’s demand notice.
Grameenphone moved the court after the BTRC restricted the company’s bandwidth capacity and halted issuing permissions for new ventures like network expansion and offering new packages as the company refused to make the payment calling the regulator’s claims “unfounded” and “faulty”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- Bharti, Vodafone Idea approach India's top court on payment of dues: media
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- New output, imports will bring onion prices under control in 10 days, says commerce minister
- Aramco IPO: It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
- Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
- Asian shares up from three-week lows, but trade uncertainty nags
- Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
- Wholesalers eye windfall from vegetables price spike in Dhaka amid transport strike
Most Read
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- More helmet blows in Kolkata raise pink-ball visibility question
- India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series
- ‘My loneliness keeps me going’: Fighting for equality in India
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka