Home > Business

Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2019 11:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 11:12 PM BdST

Jewellers in Bangladesh have raised gold prices, taking the best quality of the yellow metal beyond Tk 58,000 per Bhori again after two and a half months.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity announced the new prices on Saturday, with a jump of up to Tk 1,666 a Bhori (11.664 grams).

Gold prices increased in the local bullion market due to the taka’s devaluation against the dollar leading the association to raise the prices, according to a statement.

“It’s true that gold prices dropped by $10 an ounce in the international market. But we had to raise the prices to stop smuggling as prices have been raised in India,” the association’s President Enamul Haque Khan told bdnews24.com.

From Sunday, gold prices per Bhori will be:

22 carat – Tk 58,028

21 carat – Tk 55,696

18 carat – Tk 50,680

For the traditional method, in which gold is acquired from old ornaments but there is no standard of purity, the price remains unchanged at Tk 29,160 per Bhori.

Silver price has also been kept unchanged at Tk 933 per Bhori.

Jewellers raised gold prices four times in August before cutting once in September.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. REUTERS

Petronas passes up Aramco IPO offer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon sues Pentagon over $10bn contract

Asia shares up from 3-week lows

Meghna’s onion shipment due Friday

Vegetable vendors eye windfall

Onion from Egypt is sold at the Mirpur-6 kitchen market in Dhaka at Tk 190 per kg on Friday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Air tariff goes for onion import

First onions via airways arrive

Transport strike won't affect rice prices: minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.