Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity announced the new prices on Saturday, with a jump of up to Tk 1,666 a Bhori (11.664 grams).



Gold prices increased in the local bullion market due to the taka’s devaluation against the dollar leading the association to raise the prices, according to a statement.



“It’s true that gold prices dropped by $10 an ounce in the international market. But we had to raise the prices to stop smuggling as prices have been raised in India,” the association’s President Enamul Haque Khan told bdnews24.com.



From Sunday, gold prices per Bhori will be:



22 carat – Tk 58,028



21 carat – Tk 55,696



18 carat – Tk 50,680



For the traditional method, in which gold is acquired from old ornaments but there is no standard of purity, the price remains unchanged at Tk 29,160 per Bhori.



Silver price has also been kept unchanged at Tk 933 per Bhori.



Jewellers raised gold prices four times in August before cutting once in September.