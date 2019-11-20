Transport strike won't affect rice market, says food minister

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with mill owners on Wednesday, the minister said the market in Dhaka will not be affected 'in the slightest' due to the existing rice stocks at small and large markets.

"I can guarantee that there won't be any impact even if the strike continues for the next 10 days."

Buses remained grounded in several districts in the country's south-western and northern regions for the last two days after transport workers 'willingly' abstained from work.

Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Tangail routes were impeded by protesters on Wednesday morning.

A network of truckers and lorry owners also joined the strike on Wednesday morning leaving many businesses to suffer as a result.

The minister acknowledged a four-taka rise in retail prices of Miniket rice, but said there is no logical reason for the hike.

"After monitoring the mills and markets, we have found that there isn't any shortage of rice in stock. There's no need to import rice. Instead, we are ready to export the product."

The food ministry has written to the home ministry to prevent any attempt to raise the price of rice, said Sadhan. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the commerce ministry have also been informed of the matter.

"We won't tolerate any attempt to raise the price by anyone."