Transport strike won't affect rice market, says food minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 03:30 PM BdST
The ongoing transport strike over the new road traffic law will not adversely affect the rice market even if it is prolonged by another 10 days, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with mill owners on Wednesday, the minister said the market in Dhaka will not be affected 'in the slightest' due to the existing rice stocks at small and large markets.
"I can guarantee that there won't be any impact even if the strike continues for the next 10 days."
Buses remained grounded in several districts in the country's south-western and northern regions for the last two days after transport workers 'willingly' abstained from work.
Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Tangail routes were impeded by protesters on Wednesday morning.
The minister acknowledged a four-taka rise in retail prices of Miniket rice, but said there is no logical reason for the hike.
"After monitoring the mills and markets, we have found that there isn't any shortage of rice in stock. There's no need to import rice. Instead, we are ready to export the product."
The food ministry has written to the home ministry to prevent any attempt to raise the price of rice, said Sadhan. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the commerce ministry have also been informed of the matter.
"We won't tolerate any attempt to raise the price by anyone."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Transport strike won't affect rice market, says food minister
- Rumours rub salt on Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Salt rumours aimed to embarrass government, businesses believe
- Mobile court operations launched in Dhaka as rumours drive salt prices
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
- Govt vows tough legal action against rumours about salt amid panic buying
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- Top court defers Grameenphone audit verdict to Sunday
Most Read
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Rumours rub salt on Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Govt vows tough legal action against rumours about salt amid panic buying
- Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Adequate salt in stock; don’t pay heed to rumours: govt
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on