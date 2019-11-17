Matlub reelected president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Shoeb Chowdhury, CEO of HSTC Ltd and consul of Malta, has been reelected vice-president of the organisation in a recent vote.

The results were announced after the completion of the election process on Sunday, according to a statement.

Shoeb Chowdhury. File Photo

Along with Shoeb, Abhisek Das, country manager of Indofil Bangladesh Industries Private Ltd, has been made new vice-president in the 24-strong board.

Arup Dasgupta, managing director and CEO of Life Insurance Corporation BD Ltd, has been elected secretary general.

Md Abdul Wahed, MD of Quality Enterprise, has become joint secretary general of IBCCI while Dewan Sultan Ahmed, chairman and MD of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd, has been elected treasurer.

The other members of the newly elected board of directors are – Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai of CEAT AKKHAN LTD; Md Bazlur Rahman of BR Spinning Mills Ltd; Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of MAKS Attire; Meherun Nessa Islam of Conference & Exhibition Management Services (CEMS) Limited; Ashish Goupal of Marico Bangladesh Ltd; Brajesh Kumar of Asian Consumer Care (Pvt) Ltd; Prakash Chand Saboo of State Bank of India; Madhu P Singh of Tata Motors Ltd; Mohammad Ali of Mohammad Enterprise; Motiar Rahman of Sharothi Enterprise; Mohammad Ershad Hussain Rana of Dawn Trading International; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd; Ritesh Doshi of Asian Paints Ltd; Md Moshiur Rahman of Rahman Shipping Lines; Robin Kumar Das of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Siddhartha P Roy of The Himalaya Drug Company Limited; and Anjesh Kumar Som of Emami Bangladesh Limited.