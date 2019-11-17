Home > Business

Matlub reelected president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 09:27 PM BdST

Previous Next
The India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reelected Nitol Motors Ltd Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmed as its president for 2019-2021.

Shoeb Chowdhury, CEO of HSTC Ltd and consul of Malta, has been reelected vice-president of the organisation in a recent vote.

The results were announced after the completion of the election process on Sunday, according to a statement.

Shoeb Chowdhury. File Photo

Shoeb Chowdhury. File Photo

Along with Shoeb, Abhisek Das, country manager of Indofil Bangladesh Industries Private Ltd, has been made new vice-president in the 24-strong board.

Arup Dasgupta, managing director and CEO of Life Insurance Corporation BD Ltd, has been elected secretary general.

Md Abdul Wahed, MD of Quality Enterprise, has become joint secretary general of IBCCI while Dewan Sultan Ahmed, chairman and MD of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd, has been elected treasurer.

The other members of the newly elected board of directors are – Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai of CEAT AKKHAN LTD; Md Bazlur Rahman of BR Spinning Mills Ltd; Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of MAKS  Attire; Meherun Nessa Islam of Conference & Exhibition Management Services (CEMS) Limited; Ashish Goupal of Marico Bangladesh Ltd; Brajesh Kumar of Asian Consumer Care (Pvt) Ltd; Prakash Chand Saboo of State Bank of India; Madhu P Singh of Tata Motors Ltd; Mohammad Ali of Mohammad Enterprise; Motiar Rahman of Sharothi Enterprise; Mohammad Ershad Hussain Rana of Dawn Trading International; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd; Ritesh Doshi of Asian Paints Ltd; Md Moshiur Rahman of Rahman Shipping Lines; Robin Kumar Das of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Siddhartha P Roy of The Himalaya Drug Company Limited; and Anjesh Kumar Som of Emami Bangladesh Limited.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Disorder, scuffles mar TCB onion sale

File Photo: Biman Bangladesh Airlines has added four Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets to its fleet since 2018.

Biman orders two more Dreamliners

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to the media between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, US, Oct10, 2019. REUTERS

China, US had ‘constructive’ phone call on trade

Planes with onion to arrive in two days: PM

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei advertisement in Shanghai, on May 28, 2019. The Trump administration is set to extend a license that will allow American companies to continue doing business with the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The New York Times

US to extend Huawei reprieve

15 tonnes of onions trashed in Ctg

Officials speaking to traders and customers during a mobile court by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection on the Mirpur-6 kitchen market in Dhaka on Friday to keep onion prices down. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Who’s to blame for onion price spiral?

Govt flying in onion from abroad

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.