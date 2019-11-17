Matlub reelected president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 09:27 PM BdST
The India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reelected Nitol Motors Ltd Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmed as its president for 2019-2021.
Shoeb Chowdhury, CEO of HSTC Ltd and consul of Malta, has been reelected vice-president of the organisation in a recent vote.
The results were announced after the completion of the election process on Sunday, according to a statement.
Shoeb Chowdhury. File Photo
Arup Dasgupta, managing director and CEO of Life Insurance Corporation BD Ltd, has been elected secretary general.
Md Abdul Wahed, MD of Quality Enterprise, has become joint secretary general of IBCCI while Dewan Sultan Ahmed, chairman and MD of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd, has been elected treasurer.
The other members of the newly elected board of directors are – Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai of CEAT AKKHAN LTD; Md Bazlur Rahman of BR Spinning Mills Ltd; Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of MAKS Attire; Meherun Nessa Islam of Conference & Exhibition Management Services (CEMS) Limited; Ashish Goupal of Marico Bangladesh Ltd; Brajesh Kumar of Asian Consumer Care (Pvt) Ltd; Prakash Chand Saboo of State Bank of India; Madhu P Singh of Tata Motors Ltd; Mohammad Ali of Mohammad Enterprise; Motiar Rahman of Sharothi Enterprise; Mohammad Ershad Hussain Rana of Dawn Trading International; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd; Ritesh Doshi of Asian Paints Ltd; Md Moshiur Rahman of Rahman Shipping Lines; Robin Kumar Das of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Siddhartha P Roy of The Himalaya Drug Company Limited; and Anjesh Kumar Som of Emami Bangladesh Limited.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- China, US had ‘constructive’ phone call on trade: Xinhua
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- White House is said to extend Huawei reprieve for a 3rd time
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- MPs frustrated as onion prices skyrocket
- Desperate crowd scrambles for TCB onion as prices cross Tk 200 a kg
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- Young journalist found dead at home in Dhaka
- PM Hasina reaches Dubai to attend airshow