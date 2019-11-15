Home > Business

Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Nov 2019 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2019 07:20 PM BdST

The government is flying in onion from abroad in a bid to calm the turbulent market, the commerce minister has said as prices continue to skyrocket.  

The first consignments from Egypt and Turkey are expected to land in the middle of next week, Md Jafar Uddin told bdnews24.com on Friday as the retail prices of the cooking ingredient increased up to Tk 240 a kg.

