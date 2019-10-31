Home > Business

ACC to question Dhaka Bank MD Mahbub over 'corruption'

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Oct 2019 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 12:26 AM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has summoned Dhaka Bank Managing Director Syed Mahbubur Rahman to question him over corruption and other irregularities, including abuse of power, bribery and loan fraud.

Mahbubur has been told to appear at the ACC headquarters at 11am on Nov 6, said ACC’s spokesman Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya.

The investigation officer has sent the notice on summoning him to the address of Dhaka Bank head office, he told bdnews24.com.

Dhaka Bank MD Mahbubur and others have been charged with abuse of power, bribery, fraud, massive loan scam, fake LC, money laundering and fund embezzlement, according to the notice.

