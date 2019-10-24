Home > Business

Japan’s KDDI Corp keen to invest in Bangladesh’s 5G networks

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Oct 2019 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 10:23 PM BdST

Japan's second largest telco KDDI Corp has offered to invest in superfast 5G networks in Bangladesh.

A KDDI delegation led by its Global ICT Division General Manager Hiroyasu (Hiro) Morishita showed the interest in a meeting with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday, according to a statement.

The company also wants to develop Internet of Things or IoT, other digital technologies and special economic zones and connectivity sectors in the country, it said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the telecom and digital technology sector has become a thrust sector for the foreign investment in the last 11 years,” said the minister.

Terming Japan a true friend of Bangladesh, he urged the Japanese entrepreneurs to invest here taking advantages of the investment-friendly environment.

Back in 2018, the minister attended an IT week in Japan and called upon the KDDI to invest in Bangladesh’s IT sector. Responding to the call, the KDDI delegation is now visiting Bangladesh for feasibility study on potential investment areas.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

SC to GP: How much can you pay?

Bangladesh moves up on Doing Business index

RACE MF prices plunge

Sarah Kamal new chief of JCI

France sending down business team

Bangladesh-EU agenda talks begin

Representational image. REUTERS

Canada named top nation for entrepreneurs

FILE PHOTO - A worker cuts up joints of beef at the Marfrig Group slaughterhouse in Promissao, 500 km northwest of Sao Paulo October 7, 2011. Reuters

No Brazil beef without scrutiny: minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.