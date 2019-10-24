Japan’s KDDI Corp keen to invest in Bangladesh’s 5G networks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2019 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 10:23 PM BdST
Japan's second largest telco KDDI Corp has offered to invest in superfast 5G networks in Bangladesh.
A KDDI delegation led by its Global ICT Division General Manager Hiroyasu (Hiro) Morishita showed the interest in a meeting with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday, according to a statement.
The company also wants to develop Internet of Things or IoT, other digital technologies and special economic zones and connectivity sectors in the country, it said.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the telecom and digital technology sector has become a thrust sector for the foreign investment in the last 11 years,” said the minister.
Terming Japan a true friend of Bangladesh, he urged the Japanese entrepreneurs to invest here taking advantages of the investment-friendly environment.
Back in 2018, the minister attended an IT week in Japan and called upon the KDDI to invest in Bangladesh’s IT sector. Responding to the call, the KDDI delegation is now visiting Bangladesh for feasibility study on potential investment areas.
