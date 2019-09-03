Home > Business

Zara seeks to distance brand from HK protest controversy

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Sep 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 12:58 PM BdST

Spanish apparel giant Zara, seeking to avoid becoming embroiled in controversy over protests in Hong Kong, issued a statement on Chinese social media late on Monday expressing support for China's sovereignty over the Asian financial hub.

Zara made its statement after the Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao asked in a headline whether the closure of four of the company's Hong Kong shops on Monday was in support of a strike call by students, a question that was seized upon by mainland social media users.

Zara, owned by Inditex, said it supported the "one country, two systems" policy under which China rules Hong Kong, and had not supported strikes.

It was not immediately clear why Zara closed the stores on Monday, as reported by Ming Pao, although shops in Hong Kong have often shut their doors when protests are taking place nearby.

Zara did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The brand became a top trending topic on China's Weibo social media platform, with one hashtag "Zara statement" viewed more than 170 million times as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully for democracy, following a weekend marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago.

Foreign brands are under increasing pressure from Chinese consumers and regulators to fall into line on contentious issues around Chinese sovereignty and its territorial claims.

Last month, a number of Chinese brand ambassadors of fashion labels from Coach to Givenchy severed ties with the companies over products which they said violated China's sovereignty by identifying Hong Kong and Taiwan as countries.

Last year, Zara was criticised on Chinese social media for placing Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China sees as a break-away province, in a pull-down list of countries on its Chinese website.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: US dollar and China yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration Jun 2, 2017. REUTERS

US sticks new tariffs on Chinese goods

PRAN-RFL bags 5 export trophies

Attendees mingle during an annual investment conference, where opportunity zones were discussed as the next big thing, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Opportunity zones were created as part of the Trump tax law to lure investment to distressed areas. But much of the money is fuelling real-estate developments targeting the affluent. The New York Times

The Trump associates benefiting from tax break for poor communities

A

Trump's tariffs to hit consumers

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, Mar 7, 2017. Reuters

Aramco board sees too  many risks for NY IPO

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House, in Washington, Aug. 23, 2019. In order for businesses to invest and hire, companies need to know what tax rates to pay, what laws and regulations to heed and how those “rules of the road” could plausibly change in the years ahead. Trump has upended that principle in his escalating trade war with China and other trading partners – embracing uncertainty and unpredictability. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

The struggle to navigate Trump’s trade uncertainty

Chinese firm to build renewable power projects

Aakanksha Porwal, at her restaurant, Vahnilla & Co., in the Mumbai suburb of Thane, in India, on Aug. 27, 2019. Frustrated by the steep commissions and discounts that apps like Zomato and Uber Eats push on restaurants, thousands have started a movement to #Logout from them. A discount program from the delivery app Zomato has cost Porwal about 20 percent of revenue, she said. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

India’s restaurants rebel  against food delivery apps

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.