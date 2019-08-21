BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh

Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA Kazi M Aminul Islam said people irrespective of their educational background can drop their innovation ideas to them if they want to be an entrepreneur.

A jury board comprising members from the government and private sector as well as successful entrepreneurs will select potential entrepreneurs from those ideas for further training, the BIDA boss said at a press meet while launching the campaign on Wednesday.

At least 24,000 such entrepreneurs will receive month-long extensive training to become an entrepreneur under the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Project or ESDP. It is an initiative to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s special drive to make Bangladesh a nation of entrepreneurs and innovation, the BIDA boss said.

Interested entrepreneurs can register by calling the toll free number 09613112211 or via Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/ESDPBIDA or by visiting www.esdp.gov.bd.

More to follow