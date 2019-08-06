Govt keeps prices of Eid cattle rawhide unchanged

Tanners will have to buy cowhide at Tk 45 to 50 per square foot in Dhaka and at Tk 35-40 in the rest of the county this year. The price of goat hide has been set at Tk 18-20 and Tk 13-15 for 'Baqra' goat hides across Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the prices on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives from the traders and tanners.

Muslims in Bangladesh will observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12.