Govt keeps prices of Eid cattle rawhide unchanged

Published: 06 Aug 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 06:20 PM BdST

The government has set the prices of rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, leaving the rates unchanged.

Tanners will have to buy cowhide at Tk 45 to 50 per square foot in Dhaka and at Tk 35-40 in the rest of the county this year. The price of goat hide has been set at Tk 18-20 and Tk 13-15 for 'Baqra' goat hides across Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the prices on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives from the traders and tanners.

Muslims in Bangladesh will observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12.

Eid cattle rawhide prices unchanged

