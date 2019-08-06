Govt keeps prices of Eid cattle rawhide unchanged
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24. bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 06:20 PM BdST
The government has set the prices of rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, leaving the rates unchanged.
Tanners will have to buy cowhide at Tk 45 to 50 per square foot in Dhaka and at Tk 35-40 in the rest of the county this year. The price of goat hide has been set at Tk 18-20 and Tk 13-15 for 'Baqra' goat hides across Bangladesh.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the prices on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives from the traders and tanners.
Muslims in Bangladesh will observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt keeps prices of Eid cattle rawhide unchanged
- Bangladesh removes all tariffs on dengue test kit imports
- HSBC CEO Flint leaves abruptly after only 18 months in role
- Five pharmacies, superstores fined for hiking Odomos price amid dengue outbreak
- India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki cuts temporary jobs as sales plunge
- Bangladesh garment entrepreneurs’ body accuses Accord of working alone in breach of deal
- Bangladesh services exports post 46pc growth in 2018-19
- China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs
- OPPO offers Bali trip, Tk 100,000 cash and many more on smartphone purchase
- Mobil Bangladesh unveils four new products at Partners’ Meet 2019
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- Bangladesh removes all tariffs on dengue test kit imports
- Hasina condemns mass shooting in US, offers support to Trump
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records