Home > Business

White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jul 2019 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 12:01 AM BdST

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with semiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss the US ban on sales to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources briefed on the meeting said on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the White House event, to which chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc have been invited, the people said.

A White House official confirmed the meeting would take place, noting that Google and Micron would attend, but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.

The subject of Huawei was expected "to come up but that it is not the reason why they are convening the meeting," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The future of US companies' ties to Huawei, the world's no. 1 maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

The move banned US companies from selling most US parts and components to it without special licenses, but President Donald Trump said last month American firms could resume sales, with an eye on reviving trade talks with Beijing.

Several weeks after the announcement, details about what the new policy towards the company is are still not forthcoming.

Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. Reuters reported that the United States may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales in a matter of weeks.

One of the people briefed on Monday's meeting said Broadcom Inc was also invited to the White House event. Microsoft Corp was also expected to receive an invitation, the person said.

Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment. Google, Micron, Microsoft and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Floods push Dhaka vegetable prices up

FILE -- Boeing 737 Max airplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport near Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash., May 15, 2019. Boeing said on Thursday, July 18, 2019, that it would take a $5.6 billion charge in the quarter as it reels from the prolonged grounding of its 737 Max. (Lindsey Wasson/The New York Times)

Boeing 737 Max troubles add up: $8bn and counting

First cargo ship from Bhutan arrives

A Gendarme stands guard during the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 18, 2019. Reuters

G7 urges tough Libra regulation

FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen flooded in Kurigram, Bangladesh, July 15, 2019. REUTERS

Floods hit rice farmers

FILE -- Boeing 737 Max airplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport near Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash., May 15, 2019. Boeing said on Thursday, July 18, 2019, that it would take a $5.6 billion charge in the quarter as it reels from the prolonged grounding of its 737 Max. (Lindsey Wasson/The New York Times)

Boeing 737 Max troubles add up: $8bn and counting

FILE -- Boeing 737 Max airplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport near Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash., May 15, 2019. Boeing said on Thursday, July 18, 2019, that it would take a $5.6 billion charge in the quarter as it reels from the prolonged grounding of its 737 Max. (Lindsey Wasson/The New York Times)

Boeing expects a $5.6bn hit

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency are displayed in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. REUTERS

G7 pours cold water on Facebook's Libra plans

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.