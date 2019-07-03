Gold prices rise after brief slump

The price of 1 Bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold has increased by Tk 2,000.

The new prices will go into effect from Thursday, the Bangladesh Jewellers Samiti or Bajus says.

On June 13 when the national budget was proposed in parliament, Bajus reduced the 22-carat gold price by Tk 1,500 per Bhori. But four days after the budget, the previous price was reinstated.

At the end of the month, the National Board of Revenue and Bajus jointly organised the Gold Tax Fair for the first time to allow traders and goldsmiths to legalise undeclared and stocked gold and gold ornaments with a payment of Tk 1,000 tax per Bhori.

New gold prices (per Bhori):

22 carat – Tk 52,196

21 carat – Tk 49,864

18 carat – Tk 44,848



