Gold prices rise after brief slump
Gold prices have gone up just two weeks after they were revised down.
The price of 1 Bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold has increased by Tk 2,000.
The new prices will go into effect from Thursday, the Bangladesh Jewellers Samiti or Bajus says.
On June 13 when the national budget was proposed in parliament, Bajus reduced the 22-carat gold price by Tk 1,500 per Bhori. But four days after the budget, the previous price was reinstated.
New gold prices (per Bhori):
22 carat – Tk 52,196
21 carat – Tk 49,864
18 carat – Tk 44,848
Read the story in Bangla: সোনার দাম কমেছিল যত, বাড়ল তার দ্বিগুণ
