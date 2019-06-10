Uber introduces phone anonymisation to enhance safety
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST
Uber, the world's largest on-demand ride-sharing company, has introduced two-way phone anonymisation -- a new technology that will improve the way riders and drivers connect and communicate with each other.
With this, when a rider and driver contact each other regarding a trip, both phone numbers will be anonymised, ensuring neither can see the other’s personal contact details.
Phone anonymisation is a safety precaution, ensuring that the privacy of both rider and driver partner is protected at all times. This is done by using a software to connect calls that anonymises both mobile phone numbers.
The feature complies with Uber’s Community Guidelines which promotes mutual respect between riders and driver-partners and eliminates the scope for any unwanted post-trip contact.
Commenting on the launch of the new feature on Monday, Zulquar Quazi Islam, Lead, Uber Bangladesh, said, “Riders and driver partners form the core of Uber’s business. The launch of Phone Anonymisation will ensure the privacy of both driver-partners and riders, and improve the way they communicate.”
“This launch further strengthens Uber’s resolve to take steady steps in ensuring rider and driver safety.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly 3 years
- S Korea, UK agree to sign free trade deal ahead of Brexit
- China warns tech giants to defy Trump ban
- G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax: Communique
- Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico
- Companies see climate change hitting their bottom lines
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
- Facebook recognises Magnito Digital as partner in building social value
- Modi’s problems at home overshadow Trump’s latest trade threat to India
Most Read
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan
- Saudi teenager faces death sentence for acts when he was 10
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- How old should a president be? With so many choices, Democrats are sharply divided