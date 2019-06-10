Home > Business

Uber introduces phone anonymisation to enhance safety

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST

Uber, the world's largest on-demand ride-sharing company, has introduced two-way phone anonymisation -- a new technology that will improve the way riders and drivers connect and communicate with each other.

With this, when a rider and driver contact each other regarding a trip, both phone numbers will be anonymised, ensuring neither can see the other’s personal contact details.

Phone anonymisation is a safety precaution, ensuring that the privacy of both rider and driver partner is protected at all times. This is done by using a software to connect calls that anonymises both mobile phone numbers.

The feature complies with Uber’s Community Guidelines which promotes mutual respect between riders and driver-partners and eliminates the scope for any unwanted post-trip contact.

Commenting on the launch of the new feature on Monday, Zulquar Quazi Islam, Lead, Uber Bangladesh, said, “Riders and driver partners form the core of Uber’s business. The launch of Phone Anonymisation will ensure the privacy of both driver-partners and riders, and improve the way they communicate.”

“This launch further strengthens Uber’s resolve to take steady steps in ensuring rider and driver safety.”  

