Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 12:57 AM BdST
The Dutch-Bangla Bank has temporarily suspended its ATM booth services at night.
The decision comes on the heels of recent hacking into its automated teller machines or ATMs by some Ukrainian nationals.
“The money can be withdrawn from 7am to 10pm in all the booths where one machine is installed,” said Abul Kashem Md Shirin, the bank’s managing director.
And the money from 'first track booths' can be withdrawn (where there are multiple ATMs) up to 12 midnight, he said.
The decision will remain effective utill June 8 or Eid holidays, according to Sagir Ahmed, the spokesperson for the bank.
In such case, the bank usually informs its customers through text messages or email and advertisements.
But many customers of the bank, when contacted, said they have not received any communication from the bank about the matter.
Although the 'first track booths' were expected to keep open until midnight on Monday, some of those booths in Moghbazar were closed by 10pm.
The security guards had been told that the booths will close after 10pm during Eid holidays, according to them.
Earlier, a foreign national was arrested while withdrawing money from the bank's ATM booth located in front of Dhaka’s Khilgaon Taltala Market.
