Home > Business

Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2019 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 12:57 AM BdST

The Dutch-Bangla Bank has temporarily suspended its ATM booth services at night.

The decision comes on the heels of recent hacking into its automated teller machines or ATMs by some Ukrainian nationals.

“The money can be withdrawn from 7am to 10pm in all the booths where one machine is installed,” said Abul Kashem Md Shirin, the bank’s managing director.

And the money from 'first track booths' can be withdrawn (where there are multiple ATMs) up to 12 midnight, he said.

The decision will remain effective utill June 8 or Eid holidays, according to Sagir Ahmed, the spokesperson for the bank.

In such case, the bank usually informs its customers through text messages or email and advertisements.

But many customers of the bank, when contacted, said they have not received any communication from the bank about the matter.

Although the 'first track booths' were expected to keep open until midnight on Monday, some of those booths in Moghbazar were closed by 10pm.

The security guards had been told that the booths will close after 10pm during Eid holidays, according to them.

Earlier, a foreign national was arrested while withdrawing money from the bank's ATM booth located in front of Dhaka’s Khilgaon Taltala Market.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan stun England
Tigers start with a bang
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A Fedex ATR 72-200F cargo plane awaits loading at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague, Czech Republic, June 6, 2018. REUTERS

China to probe FedEx

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, Aug 8, 2018. REUTERS

Amazon seen spreading its tentacles to 5G

President Donald Trump hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves following their dinner at the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Troubles in India overshadow Trump’s trade threat

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. Reuters

India plays down end to US trade privileges

Facebook recognises Magnito Digital

Woman’s World, Alvira’s fined Tk 1.6m

US suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal'

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2019. The New York Times

US will hit Mexico with tariffs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.