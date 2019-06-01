Woman’s World, Alvira’s fined Tk 1.6m for using harmful makeover products
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 02:56 AM BdST
A Rapid Action Battalion or RAB mobile court has fined Woman’s World Beauty Parlour and Alvira’s Beauty Care in Dhaka Tk 1.6 million for using out of date and counterfeit cosmetics.
“Use of such products may cause skin and other diseases,” Executive Magistrate Nizam Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com after a drive on the makeover salons at Dhanmondi on Friday.
He handed Woman’s World Tk 1 million in fines and Alvira’s Tk 600,000.
The products have been seized for destruction, he added.
DNCRP on Wednesday temporarily shut down the Bashundhara City outlet of BD Budget Beauty, a cosmetics and beauty products retailer, for not labelling its foreign products.
