Woman’s World, Alvira’s fined Tk 1.6m for using harmful makeover products

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2019 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 02:56 AM BdST

A Rapid Action Battalion or RAB mobile court has fined Woman’s World Beauty Parlour and Alvira’s Beauty Care in Dhaka Tk 1.6 million for using out of date and counterfeit cosmetics.

“Use of such products may cause skin and other diseases,” Executive Magistrate Nizam Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com after a drive on the makeover salons at Dhanmondi on Friday.

He handed Woman’s World Tk 1 million in fines and Alvira’s Tk 600,000.

The salons could not show papers against a huge amount of foreign cosmetics and beauty products, Nizam said.

The products have been seized for destruction, he added.

Alvira’s was fined on Thursday as well by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP for using foreign products without labels that should contain information on import, which means these can be counterfeit or adulterated.

The directorate also fined two Persona outlets at Dhanmondi Tk 600,000 while a RAB mobile court in Gulshan fined Persona and Farzana Shakil’s Tk 1.5 million each.

DNCRP on Wednesday temporarily shut down the Bashundhara City outlet of BD Budget Beauty, a cosmetics and beauty products retailer, for not labelling its foreign products.

