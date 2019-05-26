Home > Business

Crown Cement MD Khabir Uddin Molla dies at 84

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 12:38 AM BdST

Alhaj Khabir Uddin Molla, managing director of Crown Cement Group and Molla Salt Industries, has passed away at the age of 84.

The businessman breathed his last at 11:00am on Saturday at Apollo Hospital in Dhaka due to old age complications, Crown Cement said in a statement.

His Namaz-e-Janaza were held at Baridhara Jame Mosque in Dhaka, second in Narayanganj and third in Munshiganj. Later

He was buried at his family graveyard in Munshiganj after a Namaz-e-Janaza there following another in Narayanganj.

He was a leading entrepreneur in Bangladesh, especially in Narayanganj and Munshiganj.

He had been actively involved in business for over 55 years.

Apart from business, he was also involved in different social activities, the Group said.

