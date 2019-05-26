Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted a drive on the outlets of Bata and Infinity at Mohammadpur in Dhaka on Saturday.

They were selling foreign products along with their own goods, the directorate’s Assistant Director Tahmina Akter said.

“But they could not show any papers on import of these products. There were no seal or address of the importer on the products either,” she added.

Assistant Director Mahfuz Rahman was also in the drive led by Deputy Director Manzur Mohammad.

The directorate fined Bikrampur Mistanna Bhander’s shop in the area Tk 50,000 for making and storing sweets in unhealthy environment.

Four jewellery shops in the area were fined Tk 10,000 each for having no price list. These are Real Jewellers, Maa Jewellers, Dubai Jewellers, and Singapore Jewellers.

The directorate also fined sweets maker Mithai and Kids Corner Tk 10,000 each and Eva Super Shop Tk 15,000 for different irregularities.