Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 12:29 AM BdST
The government has fined footwear brand Bata and lifestyle brand Infinity Tk 50,000 each for illegally importing foreign products.
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted a drive on the outlets of Bata and Infinity at Mohammadpur in Dhaka on Saturday.
“But they could not show any papers on import of these products. There were no seal or address of the importer on the products either,” she added.
Assistant Director Mahfuz Rahman was also in the drive led by Deputy Director Manzur Mohammad.
Four jewellery shops in the area were fined Tk 10,000 each for having no price list. These are Real Jewellers, Maa Jewellers, Dubai Jewellers, and Singapore Jewellers.
The directorate also fined sweets maker Mithai and Kids Corner Tk 10,000 each and Eva Super Shop Tk 15,000 for different irregularities.
