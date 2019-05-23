Home > Business

Radisson hosts Iftar for underprivileged children

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 May 2019 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 02:45 PM BdST

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has hosted an Iftar event for underprivileged children from A Free School and Moinul Qur’an Madrasa on May 21.

The annual event, held since 2010, was staged at the hotel’s newly renovated Grand Ball Room.

It was attended by the management team, employees of the hotel, Managing Director of Sena Hotel Developments, retired Lt General Sabbir Ahmed and the hotel’s General Manager Alexander Haeusler, Radisson said in a statement on Thursday.

The children were served jilapi, pakora, haleem, lemonades and other items. They were also given takeaway boxes for dinner.

A Free School is a voluntary organisation dedicated to providing education to children living in slums. Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been providing financial support to this organisation since 2014 by paying a teacher’s monthly salary.

Moinul Qur’an Madrasa is dedicated to providing education to the extreme poor including orphans. Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been hosting the students of the madrasa since 2010.

