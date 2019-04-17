Swift, Glitter, Livana, Ray branded toiletries now in seven countries
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2019 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 01:19 AM BdST
Sun Basic Chemicals Limited or SBCL is now exporting toiletries products under the brand names Swift, Glitter, Livana and Ray to four more countries after India, Nepal and Bhutan.
It sent the consignments to Fiji, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands of the Oceania region in April, the company, a concern of PRAN, said in a media release on Tuesday.
SBCL started exporting its products to the Maldives in January.
Swift Toilet Cleaner, Glitter Dish Wash, Glass Cleaner and Ray Detergent Powder, Livana Coconut Hair Oil, Zoom Mosquito Coil and other toiletries products of SBCL have received good response in the domestic market for its quality, the release said.
Modern technology and global standard formulations are being used to manufacture the toiletries products, it added.
“Swift Toilet Cleaner, Glitter Dish Wash, Glass Cleaner and Ray Detergent Powder got huge popularity in northeast India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Meanwhile, the demand for our products rose by 30 percent in India. And now our products have been placed to the Oceania countries apart from other global brands,” it quoted SBCL General Manager Ruhul F Talukder as saying.
“We are going to introduce liquid detergent, anti-bacterial soap and hand wash, talcum powder, body wash and lotion in the market soon. The monthly production capacity of the factory of SBCL is 12,000 tonnes.
“We are trying to introduce the products in the market keeping in mind that the consumers can purchase quality products,” Ruhul Talukder added.
“Bangladeshi toiletries products have good prospects in global market if it is manufactured maintaining quality. We put our best efforts to manufacture quality products. We already have exported our products to seven countries,” Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group, said, according to the release.
“We have also taken initiative to export the toiletries products to some other countries. We will export our toiletries products to Oman, Saudi-Arabia, Qatar and some African countries soon,” Kamal added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Swift, Glitter, Livana, Ray branded toiletries now in seven countries
- Grameenphone asks BTRC to withdraw ‘unfounded, illegal’ Tk 125bn audit demand
- Air Arabia first Middle Eastern airline to operate A321neo LR
- Trump announces 5G plan as White House weighs banning Huawei
- Canada, Japan bilateral chambers in Bangladesh host dinner reception
- He has driven for Uber since 2012 and he makes about $40,000 a year
- Let’s do business: Bhutan PM Tshering to Bangladesh
- Dutch sweets giant probes 'attack' on Bangladesh factory workers
- Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
- Citibank hosts ‘China Day’ in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Uncapped Jayed, recalled Mosaddek in Bangladesh World Cup squad
- Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuild
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- India cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous’ visa for joining polls campaign
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI