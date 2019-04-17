Home > Business

Swift, Glitter, Livana, Ray branded toiletries now in seven countries

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2019 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 01:19 AM BdST

Sun Basic Chemicals Limited or SBCL is now exporting toiletries products under the brand names Swift, Glitter, Livana and Ray to four more countries after India, Nepal and Bhutan.

It sent the consignments to Fiji, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands of the Oceania region in April, the company, a concern of PRAN, said in a media release on Tuesday.

SBCL started exporting its products to the Maldives in January.

Swift Toilet Cleaner, Glitter Dish Wash, Glass Cleaner and Ray Detergent Powder, Livana Coconut Hair Oil, Zoom Mosquito Coil and other toiletries products of SBCL have received good response in the domestic market for its quality, the release said.

Modern technology and global standard formulations are being used to manufacture the toiletries products, it added.

“Swift Toilet Cleaner, Glitter Dish Wash, Glass Cleaner and Ray Detergent Powder got huge popularity in northeast India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Meanwhile, the demand for our products rose by 30 percent in India. And now our products have been placed to the Oceania countries apart from other global brands,” it quoted SBCL General Manager Ruhul F Talukder as saying.

“We are going to introduce liquid detergent, anti-bacterial soap and hand wash, talcum powder, body wash and lotion in the market soon. The monthly production capacity of the factory of SBCL is 12,000 tonnes.

“We are trying to introduce the products in the market keeping in mind that the consumers can purchase quality products,” Ruhul Talukder added.

“Bangladeshi toiletries products have good prospects in global market if it is manufactured maintaining quality. We put our best efforts to manufacture quality products. We already have exported our products to seven countries,” Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group, said, according to the release.

“We have also taken initiative to export the toiletries products to some other countries. We will export our toiletries products to Oman, Saudi-Arabia, Qatar and some African countries soon,” Kamal added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Swift, Glitter, Livana, Ray now in 7 countries

BTRC audit demand didn’t reflect GP responses: Foley

Air Arabia goes long-range with first A321neo

President Donald Trump discusses 5G wireless network expansion, at the White House in Washington, April 12, 2019. The Trump administration announced Friday a new spectrum auction meant to accelerate the rollout of next-generation wireless networks —a move that comes as the administration is wrestling with how best to compete with less expensive wireless networks built by China. (Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times)

Trump announces 5G plan

Uber driver and artist Peter Ashlock with his sculpture of the ride-hailing company's co-founder and former chief executive, Travis Kalanick, in Cotati, Calif., March 28, 2019. Ashlock, who has racked up more than 25,000 trips as an Uber driver since 2012, is barely getting by as his Nissan Altima wears out and his bills accumulate. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

What drivers will get from Uber IPO

Canada, Japan chambers host reception

Photo: Prime Minister's Office, Bhutan via Facebook

Let’s do business: Bhutan PM

Dutch sweets giant probes 'attack' in Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.