Swift, Glitter, Livana, Ray branded toiletries now in seven countries

It sent the consignments to Fiji, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands of the Oceania region in April, the company, a concern of PRAN, said in a media release on Tuesday.

SBCL started exporting its products to the Maldives in January.

Swift Toilet Cleaner, Glitter Dish Wash, Glass Cleaner and Ray Detergent Powder, Livana Coconut Hair Oil, Zoom Mosquito Coil and other toiletries products of SBCL have received good response in the domestic market for its quality, the release said.

Modern technology and global standard formulations are being used to manufacture the toiletries products, it added.

“Swift Toilet Cleaner, Glitter Dish Wash, Glass Cleaner and Ray Detergent Powder got huge popularity in northeast India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Meanwhile, the demand for our products rose by 30 percent in India. And now our products have been placed to the Oceania countries apart from other global brands,” it quoted SBCL General Manager Ruhul F Talukder as saying.

“We are going to introduce liquid detergent, anti-bacterial soap and hand wash, talcum powder, body wash and lotion in the market soon. The monthly production capacity of the factory of SBCL is 12,000 tonnes.

“We are trying to introduce the products in the market keeping in mind that the consumers can purchase quality products,” Ruhul Talukder added.

“Bangladeshi toiletries products have good prospects in global market if it is manufactured maintaining quality. We put our best efforts to manufacture quality products. We already have exported our products to seven countries,” Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group, said, according to the release.

“We have also taken initiative to export the toiletries products to some other countries. We will export our toiletries products to Oman, Saudi-Arabia, Qatar and some African countries soon,” Kamal added.