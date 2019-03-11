Home > Business

bKash launches add money service with Mastercard

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 10:24 PM BdST

bKash has launched a new service enabling customers to instantly transfer fund from Mastercard-branded debit, credit and prepaid cards issued by banks in Bangladesh any accounts of the mobile financial service provider.

For safer, faster, and more secure transactions for customers, bKash has connected its app to Southeast Bank’s Mastercard Payment Gateway Solution, said the largest digital financial service provider of Bangladesh in a statement on Sunday.

“bKash and Mastercard will provide uninterruptable service to bKash customers for adding money to their wallets from any Mastercard branded cards instantly from anywhere, anytime.

"This service will make bKash wallet loading remarkably easier and convenient for Mastercard cardholders and bKash customers,” the Bangladeshi company said.

bKash CEO Kamal Quadir said fund transfer facility from Mastercard to bKash is a significant step towards the journey of cashless society.

“It also opens opportunities for Mastercard and banks to design products and services for common people which can be channelled through bKash, where we work as a last mile solutions provider,” he added. 

