All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2019 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 08:33 PM BdST
All television stations of Bangladesh will start broadcasting through Bangabandhu Satellite-1 within May 12, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.
He made the announcement after a meeting with the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.
May 12 will mark the first anniversary of the launch of Bangladesh’ first satellite, the minister said. The government-owned satellite company will serve the TV stations free of charge for three months.
Broadcast data will first be sent to the Sajeeb Wazed Ground Station of the satellite in Gazipur through fibre optic cable, according to Hasan.
The authorities will then distribute uplink and downlink from the station.
The authorities will fix the fees for using the satellite after discussion with all stakeholders, he added.
According to Hasan, the meeting agreed that the Bangladeshi cable operators must keep the local TV channels in one serial, putting the government channels first. Foreign channels will come after local private stations.
The minister warned against broadcast of advertisements of Bangladeshi products in the country on foreign channels.
“We’ve notified the cable operators. We will issue another notice. If anyeone defies this government
instruction, we will go to enforcement,” he said.
ATCO Senior Vice President and Ekattor TV Managing Director Mozammel Babu said the minister assured them of steps to prevent advertisement of Bangladeshi products on foreign channels.
Speaking about Bangabandhu Satellite-1, he said they have agreed to emerge as pay channels when they start using the satellite.
He said they would ask for a “reasonable” share of the money cable operators charge the subscribers.
ATCO President and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, PM's former media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Information Secretary Abdul Malek, and Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited Chairman Shahjahan Mahmood, among others, were present.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Are there problems with the Boeing 737 Max? A second deadly crash raises new questions
- Plastic purge decision reversed in Old Dhaka hit by fatal Chawkbazar fire
- China suggests a trade compromise with the Trump administration
- Asia stocks dealt body blow as China exports tank
- Bangladesh exports rise 13% to $27.56 billion in July-Feb
- Outgoing British envoy reassures Dhaka of post-Brexit market access
- No ridesharing firm registered yet for noncompliance with guidelines, parliament told
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Bangladesh stands to gain from US-China trade conflict, says ADB chief economist
Most Read
- China, Indonesia ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets after Ethiopia crash
- DUCSU election: Polls suspended for three hours at Kuwait Maitree Hall, provost replaced
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- Most panels withdraw from DUCSU polls, call for fresh election
- Are there problems with the Boeing 737 Max? A second deadly crash raises new questions
- Voting suspended at Ruqayyah Hall upon discovery of stashed ballot papers
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157
- DUCSU polls: Voters claim Mohsin Hall under BCL ‘control’
- Saudi prince arrested over bloody 'assault' video