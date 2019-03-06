Home > Business

Outgoing British envoy reassures Dhaka of post-Brexit market access

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2019 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 02:21 AM BdST

Outgoing British High Commissioner Alison Blake has reassured Bangladesh of post-Brexit duty-free market access to the UK.

She made a farewell call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday at the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry said Blake said “Bangladesh would continue to enjoy EU’s Everything But Arms like trade preferences until an even better deal is being worked out between the two countries” after the Brexit.

She said the upcoming third Strategic Dialogue between Bangladesh and the UK, to be held in April in Dhaka an in-depth review of bilateral relations between the countries would take place.

The foreign minister thanked the high commissioner for playing the pivotal role in mobilising strong UK leadership at the global level for finding a sustainable and peaceful solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He urged her to make UK visa processing more hassle-free as over half a million Bangladeshis live in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque hosted a farewell lunch in her honour at the State Guest House Padma.

Blake presented her credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid on Jan 19 in 2016 and is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Mar 7.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Blake promises post-Brexit market access

No ridesharing firm registered yet

Mayurpankhi to fly again 

Tax on Facebook, YouTube ads imposed

Bangladesh ‘can gain’ from US-China trade war

Summit on clean energy from Mar 10

ACC seeks action at Biman, CAAB

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Dec 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Huawei CFO sues Canada over arrest

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.