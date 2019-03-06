Outgoing British envoy reassures Dhaka of post-Brexit market access

She made a farewell call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday at the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry said Blake said “Bangladesh would continue to enjoy EU’s Everything But Arms like trade preferences until an even better deal is being worked out between the two countries” after the Brexit.

She said the upcoming third Strategic Dialogue between Bangladesh and the UK, to be held in April in Dhaka an in-depth review of bilateral relations between the countries would take place.

The foreign minister thanked the high commissioner for playing the pivotal role in mobilising strong UK leadership at the global level for finding a sustainable and peaceful solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He urged her to make UK visa processing more hassle-free as over half a million Bangladeshis live in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque hosted a farewell lunch in her honour at the State Guest House Padma.

Blake presented her credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid on Jan 19 in 2016 and is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Mar 7.