Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA 

The BGMEA elections will be held on Apr 6. Ahead of the election, the two councils of the BGMEA, the Sammilita Parishad and Forum reached a compromise and nominated Rubana as the head of its panel.



The move all but ensures that Rubana will lead the BGMEA for the next two years.



“As in the past, we have submitted this panel after reaching a compromise. Rubana Huq is the leader of the panel,” Forum leader and former BGMEA president Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez told bdnews24.com.



“A vote won’t be necessary provided that no other person or panel comes forward to contest the election. In that case, it can be said with certainty that Rubana Huq will become the president of BGMEA.”



The Sammilita Parishad and Forum panel is sure to win the election regardless of any other competitors entering the fold, added Parvez.



“We submitted the nomination papers on Saturday. The Sammilita Parishad and Forum submitted a panel with me as the panel leader,” Rubana Huq told bdnews24.com.



Asked whether it confirms her election to the post of BGMEA president, she said: “Alhamdulillah. Pray for me.”



Since the organisation’s inception, the Sammilita Parishad and the Forum have been competing against each other in the BGMEA election. But in the last few elections, leaders were elected through a compromise between the two councils.