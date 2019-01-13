Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
The government has hiked wages for garment workers in six grades, leaving the minimum monthly pay unchanged at Tk 8,000 amid raging labour protests.
From now on, a worker in the top grade will get Tk 18,257 a month, up from Tk 17,510 set in the previous wage structure of 2018, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, after a tripartite meeting in Dhaka.
The revised wage board is effective from December 2018 and will be adjusted from February, the minister said.
More to follow
