Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

The government has hiked wages for garment workers in six grades, leaving the minimum monthly pay unchanged at Tk 8,000 amid raging labour protests.

From now on, a worker in the top grade will get Tk 18,257 a month, up from Tk 17,510 set in the previous wage structure of 2018, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, after a tripartite meeting in Dhaka.

The revised wage board is effective from December 2018 and will be adjusted from February, the minister said.

More to follow 

 

