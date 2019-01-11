Bangladesh to readjust three grades in wage structure for apparel workers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST
The government will readjust three grades in the wage structure for readymade garment workers after a review, the labour and employment secretary has said.
There were no issues with grades one, two, six and seven but ‘some observations’ about grades three, four and five, Afroza Khan told reporters after the first meeting of a committee to review the wage board on Thursday.
The committee took these observations into consideration and would sit on Sunday for “deeper analysis” to find out ways to readjust the grades, she added.
The government formed the 12-strong committee headed by Afroza on Wednesday to review the wage board after days of worker unrest in Dhaka and nearby industrial hubs Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj.
Commerce Secretary Md Mofizul Islam, five representatives of the workers and as many of the owners are members of the committee.
They held the meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka after another meeting with State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian.
“Please keep faith in the government. It is a new government. It has always favoured the workers,” Afroza said to workers.
“We have taken the workers’ issue seriously. But we need the least possible time to finish the job. We urge our worker brothers and sisters to give us the time,” she added.
Different leftist workers’ groups have demanded that the minimum wage be raised to Tk 16,000 considering the hike in commodity prices. They have also been organising programmes like rallies over the demand for months.
Amid the process to form the new government after the Dec 30 elections, the workers started protesting against the new wage board by blocking the key Airport Road on Jan 6.
They alleged the workers in some grades of the new wage board are facing inequalities.
The monthly pay of the grades three, four and five workers have increased over 40 percent, according to the new wage structure.
The protesters say the basic salary of the grade three workers is supposed to be Tk 5,204 following the law that stipulates 5 percent annual rise in salary of the RMG workers but the new wage board has set it at Tk 5,160.
Beside the “Tk 44 less pay” for grade three workers, they protested against the rise by “only Tk 79 for grade four workers and Tk 164 for grade five workers” while the salary of new workers under grade seven has increased by Tk 2,700.
The protesters claim that the mid-level workers work more than the others but the lower-grade workers’ salary has increased more, the labour secretary said.
She urged the owners to consider the demand of the mid-level workers at their factories.
A worker will not get less in the new wage structure than what they were being paid earlier, Afroza added.
Like Monnujan, her predecessor Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Afroza suspects “a third party was trying to destroy the sector” which contributes most to Bangladesh’s exports.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Labour state minister calls urgent news conference over garment factory worker unrest
- Govt to review garment worker wage amid protests
- Commerce Minister Munshi plans to promote agricultural products
- Bproperty acquires Lamudi in Bangladesh
- Govt to sit with labour leaders to defuse wage protest
- New finance minister wants fresh ideas to push default loan rate down
- Tesla CEO Musk says to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today
- BIDA to launch ‘One Stop Service’ by end of January
- Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
Most Read
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the official opposition
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- Give fair wage, safe working conditions: German envoy to Bangladesh factory owners
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house
- Amazon CEO Bezos announces divorce to make his affair with TV anchor public
- BNP candidate Sattar wins Brahmanbaria-2 seat after fresh voting in three centres