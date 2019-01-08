Home > Business

Govt to sit with labour leaders to defuse wage protest

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has called an emergency meeting for a 4pm start on Tuesday, in the wake of garment workers’ unrest over the implementation of minimum wage.

Hundreds of garment workers have taken to the streets for a third successive day to demand a minimum wage hike and to press a series of other demands.

Representatives of garment factory owners and workers will address the workers’ ongoing issues at the meeting which will be presided over by State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will also attend the meeting.

 

