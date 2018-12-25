Home > Business

Indian policy change eases Bangladesh’s electricity import

  Reazul Bashar,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-25 19:34:43.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 19:38:49.0 BdST

Bangladesh is going to benefit from an Indian policy revision which has made it easier to import and export electricity from countries other than India using the Indian territory.

The government, which has already initiated steps to import electricity from Nepal and Bhutan, says it is “only a matter of time” before it can start implementing the plans.

Before the revision, importing electricity over Indian terrain meant doing so through the country’s agencies. But now it will be possible to directly import power from other countries.

Bangladesh now has to sign an agreement with India to use the transmission line.

“India’s initiative will make it easier for Bangladesh to import electricity from neighbouring countries,” Power Secretary Ahmad Kayakus told bdnews24.com on Tuesday. 

The revised guideline of India’s Cross Border Trade of Electricity says two separate states can purchase electricity from each other which India will participate in or approve by way of tripartite agreements.

"Before, electricity had to be imported from India under bilateral agreements. Because of the revision, there is opportunity now for daily purchase of electricity from their market," said Secretary Ahmad Kayakus.

The Joint Steering Committee of India and Bangladesh has had several meetings on issue of importing power from Bhutan and Nepal, or any other neighbour, via India as part of regional cooperation, said Bangladesh’s Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry at media statement on Monday.          

“The Joint Working Group and Joint Steering Committee held a meeting in the beginning of December. Now it is just a matter of time before we can proceed with importing hydropower from Nepal,” said the ministry.    

Dhaka already has an MoU with Nepal on import of hydroelectric power.

After the signing of the agreement in Kathmandu last August, State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told reporters, "We will get electricity at a cheap rate. There is a plan to import five thousand megawatts within the next 10 years."

WARNING:

