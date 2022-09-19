BTRC allows GP to sell unused SIM cards after 18 months of deactivation

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has partially lifted the embargo on the sale of Grameenphone SIM cards to allow the top mobile network to sell unused connections.

Subrata Roy Maitra, a vice chairman of BTRC, on Sunday said the latest instruction was a “clarification” of the last directive where the regulators barred sales of new SIM cards by Grameenphone, citing “poor quality” of the carrier’s services in June.

“They can sell the unused SIM cards they have but not new ones,” he added.