    বাংলা

    BTRC allows GP to sell unused SIM cards after 18 months of deactivation

    But the regulators' ban on selling new SIM cards for ‘poor services’ remain in force

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Sept 2022, 09:01 PM
    Updated : 18 Sept 2022, 09:01 PM

    Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has partially lifted the embargo on the sale of Grameenphone SIM cards to allow the top mobile network to sell unused connections.

    Subrata Roy Maitra, a vice chairman of BTRC, on Sunday said the latest instruction was a “clarification” of the last directive where the regulators barred sales of new SIM cards by Grameenphone, citing “poor quality” of the carrier’s services in June.

    “They can sell the unused SIM cards they have but not new ones,” he added.

    According to BTRC guidelines, telecom operators can begin the reselling process of SIMs that remain inactive for 15 months or more. In such cases, a list of the mobile numbers has to be sent to BTRC, published on the operators’ website and delivered to their customer care centres by allowing the customers three months to reactivate the SIM cards.

    If these SIM cards are not reactivated within these three months, the operators can permanently deactivate them and ultimately resell them 18 months after the last activation.

    Grameenphone Senior Director Hossain Sadat applauded the BTRC’s latest move.

    The ban affected Grameenphone’s customer count which dropped by 720,000 active users in July, according to BTRC.

    Robi Axiata and Banglalink, on the other hand, enjoyed a boost in active user count in July. The number of Robi users rose from 54.53 million in June to 54.77 million in July, while Banglalink's increased to 38.48 million from 38.37 million in the same period.

    In July, the BTRC reported as many as 184 million mobile network subscribers around the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    NBR eases tax return requirements for loans, credit cards
    NBR eases tax return requirements for loans, credit cards
    The requirement to submit proof of tax returns has been waived for bank loans of up to Tk 20 million and credit card transactions of up to Tk 200,000 for students
    Bangladesh’s agriculture ministry to fix food prices to stabilise market
    Agriculture ministry to fix food prices
    The commerce minister says the government is focusing on agriculture to avert a possible food crisis with a global recession looming
    Russia vows to continue Mir bankcard expansion after new US sanctions
    Russia vows to continue Mir bankcard expansion after new US sanctions
    The chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System, which runs Mir, has been sanctioned by the US for supporting the Kremlin's war in Ukraine
    Take advantage of incentives in Bangladesh: Hasina to UK businesses
    PM to UK traders: invest in Bangladesh
    Sheikh Hasina makes the remarks to Lord Karan Bilimoria, president of the UK Confederation of British Industry, during her visit to the UK

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher