    Factory fire kills seven Bangladeshi migrants in Saudi Arabia

    As many as nine people died in the fire that broke out at a furniture factory in the city of Al Hofuf

    Published : 15 July 2023, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 11:20 AM

    Seven Bangladeshi migrants are among nine people killed in a devastating fire that broke out at a furniture factory in Saudi Arabia’s Al Hofuf.

    The incident occurred in the city’s industrial area on Friday evening local time, the foreign affairs ministry said, citing a statement issued by the Bangladesh mission in Riyadh.

    The Bangladeshi victims have been identified as Arif Md Shahadat, Barek Sarder, Md Shakil Pramanik, Saiful Islam, Ruman Pramanik, Md Firoz Sardar Ali and Md Rob Hossain. Three of them were natives of Natore, according to the ministry.

    “The fire erupted at a sofa factory during the Maghrib prayer time in Al Hofuf, which is around 350 km away from Riyadh,” the ministry said.

    The identities of the two other victims could not be known.

