Factory fire kills seven Bangladeshi migrants in Saudi Arabia

The Bangladeshi victims have been identified as Arif Md Shahadat, Barek Sarder, Md Shakil Pramanik, Saiful Islam, Ruman Pramanik, Md Firoz Sardar Ali and Md Rob Hossain. Three of them were natives of Natore, according to the ministry.

“The fire erupted at a sofa factory during the Maghrib prayer time in Al Hofuf, which is around 350 km away from Riyadh,” the ministry said.

The identities of the two other victims could not be known.