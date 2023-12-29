Hasina asks youths to take over from the elders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the youth to take over from their elders and work to make Bangladesh a developed country.



Speaking at Let’s Talk, the flagship programme of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, she said Bangladesh has achieved the status of a developing nation.



“Now we’ll need to make that achievement effective and take the country forward to become a developed nation. We must not stop,” she said.



Hasina asked the youth to prepare with skills and knowledge.



“No one can ignore Bangladesh. Instead, the country is a development role model with its limited resources.