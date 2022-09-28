Freight train derails in Tongi, rescue efforts on

A carriage of a Chattogram-bound freight train from Dhaka has derailed in Gazipur’s Tongi.

The train went off the tracks at Madhumita at around 4:30 am on Wednesday, according to Tongi Railway Police SI Noor Mohammad Khan.

Train movement on the up-line has been halted due to the accident, said SI Noor. Another nearby track is being used by trains, which is causing some delay, he said.

A rescue train arrived from Dhaka and the rescuers started work at around 10 am, Noor said.