Runaway policeman is sentenced to death for Kushtia triple murder in 2021

A Kushtia court has sentenced an assistant sub-inspector of police to death, who has been absconding since jumping bail in 2022, for murdering a woman, her son and another person in broad daylight around three years ago.

District and Sessions Judge Md Ruhul Amin pronounced the verdict in the absence of the convict, Soumen Roy, 34, on Sunday, according to Public Prosecutor Anup Kumar Nandi.

Soumen, a native of Asba village in Magura Sadar Upazila, was working as an ASI at Fultala Police Station in Khulna.

The judge also fined him Tk 100,000.