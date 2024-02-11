    বাংলা

    Runaway policeman is sentenced to death for Kushtia triple murder in 2021

    He jumped bail from the High Court in 2022

    Kushtia Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 02:14 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 02:14 PM

    A Kushtia court has sentenced an assistant sub-inspector of police to death, who has been absconding since jumping bail in 2022, for murdering a woman, her son and another person in broad daylight around three years ago.

    District and Sessions Judge Md Ruhul Amin pronounced the verdict in the absence of the convict, Soumen Roy, 34, on Sunday, according to Public Prosecutor Anup Kumar Nandi.

    Soumen, a native of Asba village in Magura Sadar Upazila, was working as an ASI at Fultala Police Station in Khulna.

    The judge also fined him Tk 100,000.

    Soumen shot dead bKash worker Shakil Khan, 28, Asma Khatun, 34, and Asma’s son Robin, 7, who was identified with a single name, at a market in the Custom intersection of Kushtia on Jun 13, 2021.

    Locals caught and handed him to the police. 

    During interrogation, Soumen told the police that Asma was his wife and Robin her son from her previous marriage. He also admitted to killing the three in a statement given to the court.

    The High Court, however, granted Soumen interim bail on Nov 6, 2022.

    Asma’s mother Hasina Khatun, the plaintiff of the case against Soumen, was disappointed at the bail granted to Soumen.

    “What’s the point in giving a death sentence after letting the convict flee? How can a person accused in such a case get bail?” Hasina asked.

    She also demanded an investigation to find out if Soumen really secured bail from the High Court.

    Public Prosecutor Anup said Soumen was freed after submitting a bail bond to the trial court on Nov 24, 2022.

    “He hasn’t appeared in court since then.”

