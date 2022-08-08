Death toll in Uttara scrap shop fire hits 4 as another victim succumbs

The death toll from an explosion at a scrap shop in Dhaka's Uttara has risen to four after another victim succumbed to his wounds.

The 35-year-old Md Mizanur passed away during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 1 am on Monday, Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost.

He had sustained burns on 60 percent of his body. A day earlier, Noor Hossain, 60, Alamgir Hossain Alam, 23, and Gazi Mazharul Islam, 47, died from their injuries in the incident.