    বাংলা

    Death toll in Uttara scrap shop fire hits 4 as another victim succumbs

    Md Mizanur, 35, succumbs to wounds to his wounds in hospital care. Four others are in critical condition

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 August 2022, 04:09 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2022, 04:09 AM

    The death toll from an explosion at a scrap shop in Dhaka's Uttara has risen to four after another victim succumbed to his wounds.

    The 35-year-old Md Mizanur passed away during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 1 am on Monday, Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost.

    He had sustained burns on 60 percent of his body. A day earlier, Noor Hossain, 60, Alamgir Hossain Alam, 23, and Gazi Mazharul Islam, 47, died from their injuries in the incident.

    Mizanur's body has been sent to the morgue, said Bachchu. Four others are currently undergoing treatment at the burns institute.

    Among the dead, Mazharul was the owner of a rickshaw garage next to the scrap shop and the other two were rickshaw pullers.

    Noor suffered burns on 95 percent of his body, Alamgir 70 percent, and Gazi 37 percent.

    The four others who were burnt in the fire are – Md Masum Mia, 35, Md Al-Amin, 30, Md Shariful Islam, 32, and Md Shaheen, 26.

    Dr Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute, said that the victims had all suffered burns on 45-90 percent of their bodies. They are all in critical condition.

    The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitisers and other flammable objects, said Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.

    An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Saturday afternoon. Eight people in the rickshaw garage were seriously injured in the explosion.

    Mehedi said that the police were investigating the matter.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests ‘mastermind’, nine more suspects in Tangail bus robbery, rape
    10 held in Tangail bus robbery, rape
    They include the mastermind behind the incident
    Wang Yi appreciates Bangladesh’s ‘One China’ policy amid Taiwan tension
    Yi appreciates Dhaka's 'One China' policy
    He elaborates on China’s standing on the Taiwan question in a meeting with Momen
    Five suspects ‘confess to raping’ woman on bus in Gazipur
    Suspects ‘confess to rape’ on bus
    Tests initially find evidence that the woman was raped
    German citizen found dead in apparent suicide in Dhaka
    German citizen found dead in Dhaka
    Police believe the man has died by suicide

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher