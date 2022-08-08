Death toll in Uttara scrap shop fire hits 4 as another victim succumbs

The death toll from an explosion at a scrap shop in Dhaka's Uttara has risen to four after another victim succumbed to his wounds.
The 35-year-old Md Mizanur passed away during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 1 am on Monday, Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost.
He had sustained burns on 60 percent of his body. A day earlier, Noor Hossain, 60, Alamgir Hossain Alam, 23, and Gazi Mazharul Islam, 47, died from their injuries in the incident.
Mizanur's body has been sent to the morgue, said Bachchu. Four others are currently undergoing treatment at the burns institute.
Among the dead, Mazharul was the owner of a rickshaw garage next to the scrap shop and the other two were rickshaw pullers.
Noor suffered burns on 95 percent of his body, Alamgir 70 percent, and Gazi 37 percent.
The four others who were burnt in the fire are – Md Masum Mia, 35, Md Al-Amin, 30, Md Shariful Islam, 32, and Md Shaheen, 26.
Dr Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute, said that the victims had all suffered burns on 45-90 percent of their bodies. They are all in critical condition.
The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitisers and other flammable objects, said Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.
An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Saturday afternoon. Eight people in the rickshaw garage were seriously injured in the explosion.
Mehedi said that the police were investigating the matter.