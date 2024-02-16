7 dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh

At least seven people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Mymensingh. They were all passengers on the autorickshaw.

The accident occurred in Mymensingh Sadar Upazila's Alalpur area on Friday morning, according to Inspector Anwar Hossain from the local police station.

The CNG-run autorickshaw was travelling to Mymensingh from Tarakanda when a bus headed the other way ploughed into it, he said.

More to follow