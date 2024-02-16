    বাংলা

    7 dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh

    All of them were passengers on an autorickshaw, which collided head-on with a bus

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Feb 2024, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2024, 06:48 AM

    At least seven people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Mymensingh. They were all passengers on the autorickshaw.

    The accident occurred in Mymensingh Sadar Upazila's Alalpur area on Friday morning, according to Inspector Anwar Hossain from the local police station.

    The CNG-run autorickshaw was travelling to Mymensingh from Tarakanda when a bus headed the other way ploughed into it, he said.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    3 dead, 2 injured as lorry collides with autorickshaw in Rangamati
    3 die as lorry, autorickshaw collide in Rangamati
    After the collision, both vehicles tumbled 40 feet into a ravine below, according to police
    5 dead as covered van crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla
    5 die in Cumilla road accident
    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between a covered van and an autorickshaw in Daudkandi
    Two sisters die in Mymensingh as autorickshaw crashes head-on into pickup van
    Two sisters die in Mymensingh road crash
    Three others, including another sister, were injured in the accident
    3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Manikganj
    3 die in Manikganj road crash
    Two others were injured in the collision between an autorickshaw and a truck

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps