Police to deploy drones to manage highway traffic during Eid exodus

Police will use drones for highway traffic control during heightened pressure of Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers.
Additional Inspector General Md Shahabuddin Khan, chief of Highway Police, briefed the media about measures taken to ease the suffering of travellers while visiting the traffic management system on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla on Sunday.
District police units, local administrations and other agencies were working to ensure hassle-free Eid journeys, he said.
“We’re all working to make people’s journey home joyful. It’ll continue until the end of the Eid holidays.”
He said police were using advanced technology, such as body-worn cameras, drones and CCTV cameras to improve service.
“Our drones will be there in places vulnerable to traffic congestion. We’ll try to give instructions based on feed from the drones. The entire Dhaka-Chattogram Highway is under CCTV surveillance.
“We’re monitoring the highways all the time. Eid journeys will be safer and more comfortable than any time in the past,” Shahabuddin said.
He said police identified the reasons behind traffic congestion on highways during Eid. “We keep those factors in mind while working.”
He claimed no traffic jam occurred on the highways during Eid journeys so far this year.
Some places experienced rains on Sunday, which may lead to congestion. “We’re ready to tackle that pressure as well if rains continue,” Shahabuddin said.