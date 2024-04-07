    বাংলা

    Police to deploy drones to manage highway traffic during Eid exodus

    The Highway Police chief says they are using advanced technology to improve service

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2024, 02:05 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 02:05 PM

    Police will use drones for highway traffic control during heightened pressure of Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers.  

    Additional Inspector General Md Shahabuddin Khan, chief of Highway Police, briefed the media about measures taken to ease the suffering of travellers while visiting the traffic management system on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla on Sunday. 

    District police units, local administrations and other agencies were working to ensure hassle-free Eid journeys, he said. 

    “We’re all working to make people’s journey home joyful. It’ll continue until the end of the Eid holidays.”    

    He said police were using advanced technology, such as body-worn cameras, drones and CCTV cameras to improve service. 

    “Our drones will be there in places vulnerable to traffic congestion. We’ll try to give instructions based on feed from the drones. The entire Dhaka-Chattogram Highway is under CCTV surveillance. 

    “We’re monitoring the highways all the time. Eid journeys will be safer and more comfortable than any time in the past,” Shahabuddin said. 

    He said police identified the reasons behind traffic congestion on highways during Eid. “We keep those factors in mind while working.” 

    He claimed no traffic jam occurred on the highways during Eid journeys so far this year. 

    Some places experienced rains on Sunday, which may lead to congestion. “We’re ready to tackle that pressure as well if rains continue,” Shahabuddin said.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Israeli soldiers stand by, as a mobile artillery unit fires on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border Dec 2, 2023. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu/File Photo
    Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah downs drone
    Both sides continue to trade fire amid escalating regional tensions
    Will take strict action against those involved in bank robberies: IGP
    IGP vows strict action against bank robbers
    The inspector general spoke to bank officials and Ruma locals during a visit to the scene
    Parents bought Sukhi a new dress. The 7-year-old’s raped body is found days before Eid
    'What’ll we do with Sukhi’s Eid dress’
    The family were supposed to travel to their village in Cumilla to celebrate Eid
    Bangladesh bans movement of trucks, covered vans to ease Eid travel woes
    Ban on trucks, covered vans for Eid travel
    The move aims to ease the traffic woes of holidaymakers during Eid-ul-Fitr

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp