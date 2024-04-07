Police to deploy drones to manage highway traffic during Eid exodus

Police will use drones for highway traffic control during heightened pressure of Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers.

Additional Inspector General Md Shahabuddin Khan, chief of Highway Police, briefed the media about measures taken to ease the suffering of travellers while visiting the traffic management system on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla on Sunday.

District police units, local administrations and other agencies were working to ensure hassle-free Eid journeys, he said.