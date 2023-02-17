    বাংলা

    Bangladesh offers more help to Turkey as earthquake death toll climbs

    In phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Momen says Bangladesh is sending another 10,000 tents

    News Desk
    Published : 17 Feb 2023, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2023, 11:46 AM

    Bangladesh will send another 10,000 tents to Turkey in addition to the 2,000 tents dispatched earlier to help the people made homeless by a massive earthquake, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

    Momen spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu again on Wednesday to express condolences for the loss of life and offer support for people, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday.

    Cavusoglu mentioned the condolence messages received from the president, the prime minister, the speaker of parliament and the foreign minister.

    Thanking the Bangladesh government for sending a rescue and medical team of 60 people and much-needed tents, he said these were actually what they badly needed.

    The earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria topped 43,000 on Friday, as aid agencies step up efforts to help millions of people left homeless.

    Momen said people in Bangladesh were overwhelmed by the scale of devastation. “This is a great shock to all of us in Bangladesh," he told his Turkish counterpart.

    Cavusoglu said the situation after the earthquake in Turkey was “worse than what you’ve seen on TV”.

    “There are people under the rubble that we couldn’t reach. We are doing our best to normalise life, to provide temporary shelter. Also, we are planning the reconstruction of the region affected by the earthquake,” the Turkish minister said.

    Two more people were pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Friday, 11 days after the earthquake, Reuters reports.

    Cavusoglu wished the Bangladeshi citizens wounded in the earthquake a quick recovery.

    If Turkey needs help, Bangladesh can send construction workers, Momen said. “And whatever you need, let us know and we will try our best.”

    Cavusoglu said Turkey would approach Bangladesh, a “brotherly country”, for anything it needs without hesitation.

    RELATED STORIES
    20 injured in ‘attack’ on Students’ Rights Council activists at DU
    20 injured in ‘attack’ on Students’ Rights Council activists
    The council members claimed that the Chhatra League attacked them at TSC
    Trinamool Congress MP asks Indian govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka
    Indian MP asks govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka
    He thinks the “patently unfair” PPA with Bangladesh might trigger a major anti-India groundswell
    The front view of Jubilation, the apartment block in Dhaka’s West Nakhalpara where Arian Alam Dipto lived before he moved to Canada in 2021.
    Dipto’s parents await son’s arrival, in a coffin
    Arian Alam Dipto, who just started classes at Toronto’s Humber College, planned to become a chartered accountant, his father says
    The clothing tag on a boy's shirt by Wal-Mart's brand Faded Glory, which is made in Bangladesh, is shown after purchase from a Walmart store in Encinitas, California, May 14, 2013.
    Bangladesh faces US review over ‘export of knock-off garments’
    If the allegations are proven in the review, Bangladesh’s garment industry may face action

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher