Bangladesh offers more help to Turkey as earthquake death toll climbs

Bangladesh will send another 10,000 tents to Turkey in addition to the 2,000 tents dispatched earlier to help the people made homeless by a massive earthquake, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

Momen spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu again on Wednesday to express condolences for the loss of life and offer support for people, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday.

Cavusoglu mentioned the condolence messages received from the president, the prime minister, the speaker of parliament and the foreign minister.

Thanking the Bangladesh government for sending a rescue and medical team of 60 people and much-needed tents, he said these were actually what they badly needed.