    Bangladesh scraps scholarship exams for primary school students

    Students will be evaluated for merit-based allowances through other means, an official said

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2023, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 10:44 AM

    Bangladesh has decided to abolish the examinations primary school students take in Class V in order to qualify for government scholarships in secondary school.

    The decision was announced at a press conference by Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, senior information officer at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, on Tuesday afternoon.

    Students will be evaluated for merit-based allowances through other means, he said.

