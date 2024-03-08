3 dead, 10 injured after bus overturns in Faridpur

Three people have died when a bus veered out of control and overturned in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.
At least 10 others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Sadardi early on Friday morning, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Abu Saeed of Bhanga Highway Police Station.
Authorities have identified one of the three fatalities so far. He is Shafiqul Islam, 45, a native of Pabna's Santhia Upazila.
The Imran Travels bus was headed to Dhaka from Barishal when it overturned in the Sadardi Babna Tala area, leaving passengers trapped inside, said Abu Zafar, station manager of Bhanga Fire Service.
Two people died on the spot and another passed away on the way to the hospital, he added.
The bodies were subsequently taken to the Bhanga Police Station, said Abu Saeed.
The injured are receiving treatment at the Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.