3 dead, 10 injured after bus overturns in Faridpur

Three people have died when a bus veered out of control and overturned in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

At least 10 others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Sadardi early on Friday morning, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Abu Saeed of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

Authorities have identified one of the three fatalities so far. He is Shafiqul Islam, 45, a native of Pabna's Santhia Upazila.