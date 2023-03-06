Death toll from Sitakunda oxygen plant blast rises to seven

The sales of fire extinguishing and detecting equipment and products increased after some major fire incidents in recent months
Another victim of the blast at Sheema Group’s oxygen plant at Sitakunda in Chattogram has died, taking the death toll to seven.
Prabesh Lal Sharma, 55, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday night, said Nurul Alam Shek, a sub-inspector at the hospital’s police camp.
The explosion on Saturday afternoon flung heavy metal objects to as far away as 500 metres, killing a person sitting in a firewood and charcoal shop.
Rescuers found five bodies at the site of the blast that completely destroyed the factory.
Out of the two dozen people injured in the explosion, 20 were receiving treatment at the hospital on Sunday.