    বাংলা

    Death toll from Sitakunda oxygen plant blast rises to seven

    As many as 20 of the injured are being treated at hospital

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2023, 09:35 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 09:35 PM

    Another victim of the blast at Sheema Group’s oxygen plant at Sitakunda in Chattogram has died, taking the death toll to seven.

    Prabesh Lal Sharma, 55, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday night, said Nurul Alam Shek, a sub-inspector at the hospital’s police camp.

    The explosion on Saturday afternoon flung heavy metal objects to as far away as 500 metres, killing a person sitting in a firewood and charcoal shop.

    Rescuers found five bodies at the site of the blast that completely destroyed the factory.

    Out of the two dozen people injured in the explosion, 20 were receiving treatment at the hospital on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man brings fire extinguishers to a market in Dhaka’s Nawabpur to refill them.
    High prices hit the fire extinguishing market hard
    The sales of fire extinguishing and detecting equipment and products increased after some major fire incidents in recent months
    Saudi Arabia arrests diplomats, Bangladeshis in recruitment scam
    Saudi arrests Bangladeshis in recruitment scam
    The arrestees include Bangladeshi resident Mohammed Nasser Uddin Noor, the owner of a recruitment office
    Mohammed Shahabuddin and Narendra Modi
    Modi congratulates Shahabuddin
    Modi says Shahabuddin’s role as a freedom fighter and his experiences as a judge are “significant” in heading the state
    Fire destroys over 2,000 shanties at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
    Fire destroys 2,000 shanties at Rohingya camp
    Police detain a young Rohingya man as they investigate if it was an act of sabotage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher